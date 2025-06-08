Alien: Earth season 2: Will renewal come before premiere?

As so many of you may be aware already, Alien: Earth season 1 is going to be premiering on FX later this summer. It is easily one of the most-anticipated shows of the entire year, and the network is banking on it in a huge way.

How much so? Well, here’s a reminder that this show right now is a higher priority for creator Noah Hawley than Fargo, a series that is huge in its own right. Our hope is that this show does come back eventually, but the sci-fi franchise could get a season 2 first. As a matter of fact, there have been rumors for a good while now that another season is in active development.

Ultimately, what we are left to wonder right now is rather simple: Are we going to hear about a season 2 renewal before the series premieres? There’s a great case to be made for it, largely because it would significantly reduce the gap between seasons.

Yet, at the same time, there is another argument that we would throw out here as well, one that suggests that a season 2 could be announced shortly after the series premiere — provided of course that it generates some of the viewership we expect for it to. That’s a great way to make sure that you generate as many positive headlines as possible!

In general, though, we are preparing for a reality here where we get an Alien: Earth season 2, but that it also does not premiere until 2027. It takes a long take to make a show with this many special effects and on this sort of scale. If it comes earlier than this, we will consider it both a blessing and a thrill at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

