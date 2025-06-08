Top Chef season 22 finale sneak peek: The final three face off

Later this week the Top Chef season 22 finale is going to air — are you ready to see what will be the final showdown?

Moving into the final challenge, we know that Bailey, Shuai, and Tristen are all bringing something different to the table. You can argue that Tristen is the favorite to win and yet, Shuai is in the midst of a great run as of late. Bailey is also one of the most creative chefs we’ve ever seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview for the Top Chef finale, one that begins with the final three chefs getting a chance to have a private viewing of The Last Supper — which works here on many levels. From here, Kristen and Tom turn up to introduce what the finalists have to do: Create the perfect four-course meal. They are lucky to have an eliminated contestant back as a sous chef, and from there, the menu planning really begins.

An important thing to remember as we brace for the end of the season is that, as stereotypical as it may sound, a lot of the contestants’ cumulative efforts are thrown out the window. Instead, it is really all about what the chefs do in this particular challenge. Tristen could still lose, even if he’s been arguably the strongest chef the entire season. We just find ourselves pulling for him because his food seems flavorful, delicious, and above all else, inspired. He is coming into the finale (let alone the season) with a clear objective as to what he wants to do — and we also tend to think that he would be a great representative for the brand after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Top Chef finale, including other details on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the Top Chef season 22 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







