The Boys season 5 episode 6 promo: The search for Bombsight

In just a couple of days The Boys season 5 episode 6 is poised to arrive over on Prime Video — so why not look further now at what the story ahead looks like?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the first preview for the story ahead, one that really does put the focus on trying to locate Bombsight and, within that, finding the V1. Obviously, one key part of this is making sure that Homelander does not find a way to get immortality through this. Another part, however, is doing whatever is possible to ensure that Annie and Kimiko turn out okay. There are still questions about the virus and in general so many different ways this current storyline could careen in a number of different directions.

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The promo really lines up perfectly that Bombsight could be the key to everything moving forward, but we really hope that this story effectively does conclude everything regarding the V1 storyline. After all there have been many criticisms out there regarding this show, with one of the biggest ones being the simple fact that the story has spun its wheels over the past few weeks. They clearly want to ensure that there are continued questions about whether Homelander could live forever, but where are some of the epic battles between Supes?

Really, the only thing that does feel guaranteed through the next few episodes is that people are going to die. The question here is how many and beyond that, whether or not the people we lose are those we’ve come to love very much along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys, including other insight on what is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into The Boys season 5 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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