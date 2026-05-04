IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 premiere date: A May 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about an IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 between now and the end of May?

Of course, it makes some sense that we could be getting more news regarding the horror show at HBO sooner rather than later. After all, it technically has not been renewed as of yet! Still, all signs do suggest that it is coming and from that vantage point, there is little cause for concern. The first season performed really well and based on everything we’ve heard as of right now, there is already some work being done to ensure season 2 is as strong as humanly possible.

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So is there going to be an announcement about the future soon? In terms of a renewal, it is likely, though it remains to be seen if it happens this month or at some point in the future. Any premiere-date news is going to require more patience — our feeling at present is that we’d be lucky to get new episodes before the fall of 2027. On one level, of course that is very much frustrating. However, at the same time it is par for the course with some premium-cable / streaming shows these days.

Just think about it like this — HBO in particular has so many shows as a part of their lineup that they don’t have to rush any of their shows. That is also important for Welcome to Derry in that it gives them more time to find other actors to bring on board. Given that season 2 is jumping further into the past, it is going to largely require a new cast.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to IT: Welcome to Derry right now

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into IT: Welcome to Derry season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

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