IT: Welcome to Derry season 2: EP on renewal confidence

Pretty much every single person around the periphery of IT: Welcome to Derry seems to be confident that we are getting a season 2. With that being said, why have we not heard about a renewal as of yet? Make no mistake, it is something that we are building to — and it is really just a matter of when it will get that green light.

Ultimately, the story that we have heard from HBO so far is simply this: They want everyone to have the time needed to get the story together. This is, after all, a challenging show in that every season goes further back in time. However, simultaneously Pennywise is aware of future events. It is a non-linear entity who can understand the future even in the past, and it will be looking to alter the timeline.

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So are the people behind the scenes on the show still as excited as they were in the future following the finale? Absolutely. Speaking to Collider, executive producer Barbara Muschietti had the following to say about the renewal process:

“A lot of times, the announcements are the studio having to declare their confidence for the show. We don’t need that because clearly we’re good. So, when we do the green light, it’s a real green light. It’s not just like, ‘Okay, well, we’ll try to put this out so people watch the show.’ People have watched the show. It’s good.”

Season 1 was wildly successful — that’s the biggest reason to know that a season 2 is a given. While it proved to be creatively satisfying, so much of the TV world is about dollars and cents, especially in a post-Paramount deal for Warner Bros. We tend to think by the summer a Welcome to Derry season 2 will be official and from there, we can think more about potential dates.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to IT: Welcome to Derry and what lies ahead

When do you think we will get official word on IT: Welcome to Derry season 2?

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