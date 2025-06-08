Destination X episode 3 sneak peek: How Peter, JaNa arrive

As many of you know, Tuesday night will mark the arrival of Destination X episode 3 on NBC — so what more can we say about it?

Well, for this particular article, we can honestly just put things in rather simple terms: Pilot Pete and JaNa are officially on the show. However, with the way in which the two are introduced, it would be hard to know that either one of them is an actual part of the competition.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview that shows that both actually turn up on Destination X to be a part of a twist. They each arrive and shortly after, hand over an advantage to the winner of a challenge. Is that it for them? Well, we have a hard time thinking that this is the case given the way that the Bachelor Nation and Love Island alums were mentioned in some prior trailers.

We have said this already, but we tend to think that it is fair to view their late entry as somewhat of a mixed bag. You can argue that this is innately unfair that these two may be getting a chance to enter the competition late, and with that bypassing an early elimination. However, if they really are a part of the competition moving forward, you could also argue that the two are going to be on the outside looking in when it comes to alliances. By virtue of that, we tend to think that the best option for both of them may be working with each other. You could argue that Peter in particular should know geography really well as a pilot — but there’s a huge difference between flying over locales and then seeing them on the ground.

