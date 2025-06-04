Destination X episode 3 spoilers: Peter and JaNa arrive

Are you ready for what lies ahead on Destination X episode 3 when it arrives on NBC next week? Well, the next twist is coming … and it is huge.

After all, let’s just say that former Bachelor Peter Weber is going to be coming on board; not only that, but will he be joined by Love Island USA alum JaNa Craig. Is it fair that they could be coming into the show two episodes in? There’s an argument but at the same time, you could also argue that they each have a disadvantage. The other contestants are a little bit more aware of what the game looks like, and they could easily use that to their advantage. They could also work in order to take the two out and better insulate themselves for the future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Destination X episode 3 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

06/10/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Love is in the air as the journey continues and the clues get trickier. With romance brewing and red herrings in play, one player’s journey ends. Two surprise newcomers arrive and immediately shake up the game. TV-PG D,L

Now if there is one notable reason to be concerned about Peter, it has to do with his extensive travel history. The plan is a pilot! You can argue that his knowledge of the globe is unmatched … but does that mean he is going to understand the clues on the show itself? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Following the (somewhat predictable) nature of this particular episode, we will say that most of the competitive players are still around. In general, that’s a good thing.

Related – Get more thoughts right now on the events of episode 2

What are you the most excited to see entering Destination X episode 3 on NBC next week?

Who are you rooting for at this given moment in time? Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







