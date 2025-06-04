Destination X episode 2: Who was eliminated?

If there is one major takeaway that you can have from Destination X episode 2 on NBC, it is simply this: Someone was a little too pure for the game.

In a way, you could almost claim that the exit of Jonah from the series tonight was a blessing in disguise, at least from production. This is someone who clearly had no real interest in gaming hard and throwing other people on the bus; he seems like a nice guy who got thrown into a world that was way over his head. He also got totally duped by Ally into guessing a place pretty darn far away from Geneva, where the remaining players actually were within the borders of Switzerland.

Long-term, Jonah’s exit here does ensure that Destination X remains full of people who are showing that they are ready to fight to win. Ally is clearly a strategic player and someone who is far more savvy than she lets on; meanwhile, Rick is still there despite Josh making it clear he was not meant to be trusted. Rick does remain a little bit of a pariah within the game, and it does remain to be seen what some of the long-term impact there is. (Surprisingly, the show still has not welcomed Peter Weber or JaNa Craig to the mix yet, despite them being hyped up.)

Is the show still entertaining two episodes in? Sure, but it is fair to offer up some criticisms. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is placing enough clues for contestants to figure out their whereabouts, so that is not an issue; we do, however, wish that there was more of the contestants actually out in the surroundings versus just getting to see a couple of beautiful spectacles an episode. We suppose that this could be for the sake of minimizing risk, but it is startling that for a series that is so much about geography, the players spend a lot of time either on a bus or in various other indoor locations.

Destination X has a lot to offer; yet, you can also argue that the reality-competition side of things is still wearing its training wheels.

