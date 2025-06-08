Love is Blind season 9 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more on Love is Blind season 9 between now and the end of June? Well, there is a case to be made.

First and foremost, you do have to remember here that Netflix has a real habit of giving you two seasons of the reality dating show a year — and for now, there isn’t much evidence that they are planning to change that. They have already aired season 8 in 2025; not only that, but they have revealed that season 9 is going to feature singles from Denver, hoping to make a connection in the pods and beyond.

We do tend to think that at some point soon, we are going to be getting more Love is Blind news. Yet, it is possible that we’re a little too early to get it now. Our general feeling here is that come late this summer or early fall, the new season will be out there.

In terms of the format, we have a hard time thinking that there are going to be any big changes coming up. The only thing we’d say to anticipate is for producers to base some of their decisions around the content that they get. Season 8, for example, had a lot of time spent in the pods just because that is where a lot of the storylines were. Moving forward, there could be more time spent in other spots. We just hope that in general, we’re going to see a better crop of men. There was a great irony to season 8 in that there was so much “controversy” made around Daniel early on, only for him to end up being one of the best men on that season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

