Landman season 2: Taylor Sheridan on Sam Elliott

There are many things that Landman executive producer Taylor Sheridan is known for. Making it television? Sure. Producing a ton of shows at the same time? Absolutely.

However, one thing he rarely does is give interviews. This is someone who has yet to speak out at length about either the Yellowstone series finale or some of the upcoming spin-offs. Yet, in a conversation with Peter Berg over at GoldDerby, he did open up about a few different projects — as well as tease Sam Elliott, a collaborator from his past, being a part of the aforementioned Billy Bob Thornton drama moving forward.

Take a look below to get some more of Sheridan's thoughts:

Sam Elliott has this effortless ability to stress the perfect syllable, to impact the meaning of a sentence and completely fill it with emotion, effortlessly. I was just with him on set two hours ago. It’s so great to be back with him. I’ve been blessed to work with some phenomenal actors, and I’ve had some wonderful experiences. But you know I dragged Sam through a very similar hell that we just went through in 1883. There were only three interior sets for the entire shoot…

Our general feeling is that Elliott will have scenes with Thornton just because honestly, it would be a waste to not do that. We imagine that he will do whatever he can to make sure a lot of his great talent keeps having some interesting moments in the sun, but we also hope that Landman season 2 does feel in some ways more streamlined and contained. There are some stories for season 1 (especially involving Ainsley and Angela) that never went much of anywhere in retrospect.

