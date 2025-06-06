Top Chef season 22 episode 13: Who was eliminated before finale?

Obviously, the stakes were higher than ever entering Top Chef season 22 episode 13, as it was the last one before the finale! There were only four chefs coming into this part of the competition in Italy, and it turns out that it was gorgonzola of all things that doomed the person sent out the door.

So, who did we lose at this point? Here is where we’ll pour one out for César. He managed to do a great job fighting back into the competition and getting to this point; unfortunately, this was it. Shuai, Tristen, and Bailey are the three moving on to the finale; Bailey was the last person declared safe, whereas Shuai ended up being the winner and was declared safe first.

It is hardly a surprise that César left the show with gratitude, having made it so incredibly far and being able to show off a wide array of skills. Also, he was up against some steep competition. Bailey is another contestant with a great comeback story, Tristen has arguably been the top favorite all season, and Shuai has really surged as of late. This could be a pretty great final round.

Honestly, you can argue that all three of them bring something unique to the table as well. Bailey’s food perhaps has the most personality and vibrance to it. Meanwhile, we tend to think that Tristen is a fantastic storyteller with deep flavors, and Shuai has some serious proficiency to what he does. We would personally choose Tristen right now as the best representative of the season, but there is still the most important challenge to come! A lot can still change, and we’ve certainly become aware of that over the years with some surprising winners.

