Big Brother 27: A new Julie Chen Moonves ‘tease’?

As we inch ever closer to the premiere of Big Brother 27 on CBS next month, of course we imagine that a few teases will start to appear.

With that, we tend to also think that one of the bigger suppliers of said teases will be none other than host Julie Chen Moonves, who has done this a number of times already. We have come to know over the years that we are better off taking her comments at face value; sometimes, she may be hinting at a twist, but on some other occasions, she is really just doing whatever is possible to drive engagement in genera.

If you head over to Moonves’ Instagram, you can see the latest image of her holding a folder containing some sensitive information. We do recognize that there are those out there who believe that this season could be about hidden secrets or perhaps even conspiracies. We just tend to think that in general, we are still too far away from the season to pin anything down — other than that this season will be similar and yet different. Some twists from the past could return or be modified; meanwhile, there is a chance for a few brand-new elements as well.

In general, our feeling is that every season of Big Brother needs to do something in order to stand out so that people will remember it after the fact. Twist-wise, it is our general feeling that the AI Arena will be the major thing that is remembered from season 26 — in terms of the gameplay, though, it has to be Chelsie playing the most dominant game that we’ve seen of the post All-Stars era, where she had almost everything in control.

