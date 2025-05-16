Big Brother 27 cast reveal: When to expect it

If you missed the big news earlier this week, Big Brother 27 now has an official premiere date of July 10 on CBS; with that, let’s talk cast. When are we going to be meeting the houseguests taking part in this season?

Well, let’s just kick things off for a moment here by noting that you are going to be waiting for at least a good while to meet some of them. This is not an announcement the network / producers rush into. It has already been reported that we are going to see all-new players, so we will take that as gospel unless we hear otherwise.

Now, here is where we would say to go ahead and circle July 7 or July 8. There was an era where CBS revealed houseguests earlier than a few days before the premiere, but a lot has since changed. It technically began with season 22 (the all-star season), where they waited a lot longer to get the cast out there for people; however, they now just wait so long to ensure that they have the cast locked in. Also, they don’t tend to have a long period of time with the players in the house before the show airs.

If there is one disadvantage to a lot of this, it means that Big Brother super-fans do have to wait a little bit longer to throw out some of their predictions for the season and the players. Sure, that’s a slight bummer, but it is also far from the most-important thing at the end of the day. We just hope that we get a great cast full of people who are really eager to play — even if they don’t know the game well, we still want them to be aggressive.

