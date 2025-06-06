Silo season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Silo season 3 between now and the end of the month? We recognize that at this point already, there are reasons for curiosity. After all, filming for the latest batch of episodes is already done, with the cast and crew transitioning over to the already-renewed fourth and final season.

As of right now, it actually does feel like there is a chance that the third season premieres this year — yet, it is probably unrealistic to expect some sort of further insight on it soon.

After all, what is important to remember for the month of June is this: Apple TV+ already has a ton of programming set for the summer. Also, a show like this does take a while in post-production. The most important thing right now is that the Rebecca Ferguson series looks and feels perfect, especially given what they are set to do moving forward. What you saw at the end of the season 2 finale is hugely important, as it paves the way for some dual-storytelling that could be coming. You have to nail the style and tone for this.

With all of this in mind, we foresee the best-case scenario being here that a season 3 premiere date is announced at some point in the fall, and we end up getting a chance to see it at some point from November to January. We do think that Apple, like so many other streaming services out there, is concerned about the long wait we are stuck with sometimes between seasons. Getting these episodes out there sooner would be a pretty fantastic way to rectify it.

