Silo season 3 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

If you are already eager to dive back into the world of Silo over on Apple TV+, let’s just say that today, you are in luck!

In a new post on Twitter, the streaming service was kind enough to officially confirm that the latest batch of episodes for the Rebecca Ferguson series has wrapped. By virtue of that, we are now in a spot where we simply have to wonder more in terms of when it will return.

One of the things that we want to give the producers and/or executives credit for right away here is being so far ahead of the game with this show. We know that a lot of series in this era are facing really long breaks from one season to the next, and it feels like now, this is pretty much confirmed to not be the case here. Instead, we feel like there is a great chance that Silo season 3 is going to be back close to the end of the year, a similar timeframe to what we saw for season 2. We’re also aware of the fact that the powers-that-be are also going to get going before too long on the already-renewed season 4, which we hope is going to be coming on the air in 2026.

For those who are unaware, season 4 is going to be the final one at the service. Sure, there is a bittersweet quality to this but at the same exact time, we do tend to think that it is nice to have a real conclusion to this story and then also some of the Hugh Howey source material that served as the basis for the show.

