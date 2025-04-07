Silo season 3 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now moving into April 2025, is there a chance that news on a Silo season 3 premiere date is going to come out?

Well, first and foremost, let us begin here by noting a rather simple and valuable piece of information. First and foremost, production is ongoing for the third season and it has been for a little while. The third and fourth seasons are going to be filmed either back to back or something close to it, and we imagine that this is going to make things infinitely easier for production. These two seasons are going to effectively offer up closure on the series, and we hope that it proves satisfying for fans of Hugh Howey’s work.

Now if there is anything unfortunate that we do have to go ahead and note here, it is that there is not anything more that we can share about a premiere date as of right now. Not only that, but we do tend to think that we are going to be waiting a good while for anything more in general. The producers do a great job at keeping things under wraps with this show and honestly, we have a hard time imagining that this is about to change.

If you are lucky, we could learn more about a premiere date by fall — our general feeling is that late 2025 / early 2026 is the ideal window for Silo to return, but the ball is really going to be in the court of Apple TV+ to figure this out. If we were them, though, we would be very eager for the opportunity to actually have a small break between seasons. That is relatively rare these days within the streaming world.

