Silo season 3 premiere date: A March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get some more Silo season 3 premiere date news before the end of March? There is a lot more to look forward to — that much is 100% clear.

So what do we know at present? Well, for starters, the show has been renewed for both a season 3 and season 4 — and if that’s not enough, the cast and crew are already in production! That means that a lot of people are out there trying to send the story to new heights, and with some stuff that feels tremendously exciting. After all, remember that the plan for the third season is to go back drastically in time and within that, get a better sense of how everything came together in the Silos in the first place.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SILO videos!

Now, here is where we do have to swoop in here and share more of the unfortunate news. After all, there is no chance we are going to see a premiere date announced anytime soon. The good news that does come with season 3 being in production is that it gives everyone a chance to plan ahead, but even when the cameras stop rolling, there is still a lot to be done in post-production. We would be pleasantly surprised if the show comes back this year at all.

For the time being, we would set expectations for season 3 squarely from a casting point of view. Even with that, though, we are mostly at the mercy of whatever Apple TV+ wants to do here! After all, Silo has a history of being rather secretive with a lot of their reveals, and there is a good chance that they are going to do this here all over again.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo now, including a lot of discussion on what’s ahead and the episode count

What do you think we are going to see heading into Silo season 3?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







