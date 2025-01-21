Silo season 3: How many episodes are we getting?

As we gear up for Silo season 3 on Apple TV+, why not have a larger conversation here about episode count? We do recognize that in this present era for television, this is a significant concern.

After all, consider the following for a moment here. Whether it be House of the Dragon, True Detective, or a number of other big-budget shows over the years, we have seen a reduction when it comes to episode count. There are often many different reasons for that, but we are of the belief that often, more can be better. That is especially the case when you are talking about a show that is based on so much lengthy source material.

So what more can we say now about the season 3 episode? Well, all signs point to it staying the same as what we have seen so far. Based on comments made by showrunner Graham Yost to The Wrap, it appears as though we are looking towards another ten-episode season and to us, that is something that we remain especially excited to have.

For season 3 in particular, you can pretty easily argue that there is more ground for the series to cover than ever before. Not only do you have all the drama and chaos that is going on in the present, but then you’ve got a lot of truly-insane stuff seemingly from the past. the final minutes from the season 2 finale serve as a huge precursor to what lies ahead, and we may find out the truth about how all of these Silos were built in the first place. Fingers crossed that there are some seismic surprises as we do progress in the story.

