Tulsa King spin-off NOLA King set; Samuel L. Jackson to star

While you wait for Tulsa King season 3 to eventually arrive on Paramount+, know this: There is a lot more of the universe coming.

According to a new report from Deadline, Samuel L. Jackson is set to appear in multiple episodes of the Sylvester Stallone series, and this is to set up an eventual spin-off currently titled NOLA King. The character Jackson is playing is currently named Russell Lee Washington, and he could go on to run a crime empire of his own in New Orleans.

At this point, we tend to think it is easy to figure out why in the world Paramount+ would want this. Just about every show under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella is a huge hit, and we know that the super-producer loves working with gigantic stars. Just look across the board at his current portfolio, which includes the likes of Stallone, Jeremy Renner, Billy Bob Thornton, Zoe Saldana, and Michelle Pfeiffer. This is without noting that he just worked with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on 1923, and he came up in the TV world for many years working with Kevin Costner on Yellowstone.

Do we worry that at some point, we are going to hit a tipping point with too many of these shows all at once? Of course, but the reality is that we’re clearly not there as of yet. There have not exactly been a lot of shows within the Sheridan world that we would consider to be a mess by any means.

For the time being, it appears as though Jackson will film some of his Tulsa King scenes later this summer; meanwhile, the spin-off is going to kick off production at some point in February.

