Tulsa King season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Tulsa King season 3 between now and the end of June? Of course, it makes sense to be curious! Filming is underway for the latest chapter of the Sylvester Stallone drama, so why not try to get a little more insight on what’s ahead with that in mind?

Well, one of the things we know is that Dwight is going to be facing off against all sorts of new adversaries. Unfortunately, that does not mean that we have anywhere close to clarity when it comes to a premiere date as of yet.

Would we love to see Tulsa King return in late summer or early fall? Absolutely but at the same time, not too much is confirmed there. It would not be surprising if we are stuck waiting a little bit longer than last year, and for one simple reason. In 2024, we had a chance to see Mayor of Kingstown arrive in June; unfortunately, there is no insight on its return yet. Meanwhile, there is the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison that has already filmed and yet, there is not a whole lot of news as to when that is going to premiere, either. At some point, we need to get more clarity on all of this stuff, especially since there is a chance that these two shows each arrive first.

In the end, though, we do not think there is any reason to worry long-term about the Stallone series. It has already proven itself to be an enormous success for Paramount+ and regardless of when it airs, we do tend to think that there will be a lot of promotion around it.

