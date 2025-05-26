Tulsa King season 3: A big Sylvester Stallone tease

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to hopefully be seeing Tulsa King season 3 arrive on Paramount+ later this year. What can you expect story-wise?

Well, for those who are not currently aware, the end of season 2 painted a particularly grisly picture for Sylvester Stallone’s character of Dwight, one that made us feel that there were a lot of different things that could be happening with him tied up and captured. Obviously, the producers are not going to be killing the guy off, but isn’t there a chance that a few dark things could still be happening to him? That 100% feels possible.

If you head over to the official Instagram now for star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone, you can get a much better sense of what the future looks like. Dwight looks worse for wear, tied up and stuck to a chair. Of course, we imagine that this is going to be a precursor to a lot of action coming up, so that is something to look forward to for now. We do not necessarily think that we are going to be seeing a season that feels altogether different from what we’ve seen over the past couple of years; why would we? Tulsa King clearly has a good sense already of what is is, as we are looking at an action-focused drama that does include some comedic elements.

As for when you will see it arrive on Paramount+, we foresee no reason at present to think that we are going to be stuck waiting past the end of the year. Turnaround time for everything in the Taylor Sheridan universe tends to move quickly.

