Ginny & Georgia season 5: Is it now possible at Netflix?

When Ginny & Georgia was first renewed for a season 3 and 4 at the same time, it was easy to wonder if that would be it. Was that meant to be the true ending of the show?

Well, let’s just say for a moment that it made some sense, especially since Netflix is not known for having a ton of long-running shows. Sure, you get the occasional exception like a Virgin River, but a lot of programs do tend to conclude around this point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Here is where things get a bit more complicated. As it turns out, there was an idea at one point that season 4 would be the final chapter — however, a lot has changed! Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Sarah Lampert had to say:

“I always thought it would end at season four, just because I knew what the ending was, let’s say, but what we’re finding in the writers room for this season is that there’s actually more there … And it would almost feel rushed to get to that ending for it to happen in four. I’m not Netflix. I can’t control whether or not there’s a season five, but I would say what we discovered very early on in the Season 4’s writer’s room is, oh, there’s more story here.”

For the time being, we do not tend to think there is any reason for Netflix to rush this one way or another. Our hope is just that if season 4 is the final one, the streaming service will make it clear to the creative team in advance. That way, we can have a proper ending as opposed to something that feels a little bit more abrupt.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on the Ginny & Georgia season 3 finale

Do you want to see a Ginny & Georgia season 5 happen at Netflix, or are you willing to wait and see?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







