Ginny & Georgia season 3 finale: Is Georgia pregnant?

Given what we saw on past seasons of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, we entered the third season fully expecting there would be a cliffhanger. So, what did we get?

Well, for starters, we can say now that Georgia is not going to spend the rest of her life in prison. However, there is another major twist coming into her life: She’s pregnant! This is clearly something that is going to change things for her drastically … especially since there is no clarity on who the father is.

So do the writers and producers behind the scenes have an answer to this? Well, the simple answer to that is yes. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what executive producer Sarah Lampert had to say:

My favorite part about this writers’ room, especially now that we’re in season 4, is that everyone in the room has worked on the show a prior season. So the group really knows the gang. What’s so fun about working with such talented writers is how [fellow EP Sarah] Glinski and I entered this season is we were like, “Okay, we know whose baby it is. Change our mind.” Then we spent a whole day with the writers, and it was contentious. There was a debate over how the storylines could go based on whose baby it was and all that. But no, we’ve landed on whose baby it is. I’ll say that.

One of the great things about the entirety of this season honestly was just noting that there was a season 4 ordered in advance. We do tend to think that for the most part, that took away a lot of the pressure to tell a specific story with closure; the whole team could just set something else up instead.

What did you think about the events of the Ginny & Georgia season 3 finale?

Do you want a better understanding of the pregnancy early on next season? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

