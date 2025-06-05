Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 5: A Julia question

We had a good feeling entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 5 that there was a chance for some shocking moments — and we got some courtesy of JJ and Dr. Julia Ochoa.

For most of the episode, it looked as though AJ Cook and Aimee Garcia’s characters were having a conversation alone about all the shocking events of the Brutal Man. However, a huge twist eventually revealed that Elias Voit was there the whole time! The entire conversation was a setup-of-sorts to try and get through to Voit. Julia has shown herself to be fiercely protective of him, even at times when it goes against the BAU’s own wishes. This has been a steady source of conflict for a little while now.

Now that we’ve seen all this, is there a chance that Julia could end up being an adversary? Can we really trust her? This is something that Garcia (who you likely know from Lucifer or Dexter) went into further to TV Insider:

I think she has professional blinders on. I think she sees a patient in need. I think she sees a patient that just came out of a coma while the BAU sees a monster, a serial killer, a deviant. She swore an oath to not judge her patient. So if someone who committed a crime comes in with a severed leg or with any sort of mental trauma, her job is not to judge them. She’s not a judge. She’s not a cop. She’s not a lawyer. She doesn’t work for the BAU. So it’s a really fun perspective to have where she doesn’t have the triggering background that all the other members have. They hate him. They want to spit on his face. He’s really so much their Achilles heel. So it’s so fun to have Dr. Julia Ochoa, okay, there’s rumors. She’s heard some things, he’s handcuffed to the hospital bed. But in her mind, he is a miracle. He is someone who survived a brutal attack. He is a patient on a path to healing, and he is a helpless patient who needs guidance, and that’s what she’s going to do because she’s a professional.

Ultimately, our fear is that through all of this work, the old Voit emerges — and what do you do from there? This is the tension at the heart of the show.

Do you trust Julia at this point on Criminal Minds: Evolution?

