Top Chef season 22 episode 13 video: The chefs arrive in Milan

We know that there is a lot to be excited about entering Top Chef season 22 episode 13 and yet, can we have mixed emotions? We’re not altogether sure that we are over the elimination of Massimo, especially since this was someone who could have easily one.

Based on the competition that is left, it does feel easy to say that Tristen is by far the favorite to win the whole season — but he does still have some challenges ahead for him. That includes taking part in the final Quickfire, which is taking place in the city of Milan. What are the chefs challenged with? Well, consider one of the worst things possible — having to make risotto in 35 minutes. This is a dish that has doomed a ton of contestants over the years, and it could happen all over again here … albeit with a caveat.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a Top Chef sneak peek that shows all four chefs being tasked with risotto, but the good news here is that it will not be factored into the elimination. Instead, the losing chef is really not penalized at all, whereas the winner gets a hearty $15,000 in their bank account. Everyone is staggered in terms of when they start cooking, mostly because this is one of those dishes that would not taste anywhere near as good if you let it sit for a while prior to the judges eating it.

So which one sounds the most appetizing? Tristen clearly is going into this with a strong point of view and we appreciate the fusion that he is going for. Bailey, meanwhile, is looking to do something more traditional — and also prove that she’s grown more than anyone this season. Just consider what it took for her to even get back in the kitchen!

