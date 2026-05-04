FBI season 8 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

As we prepare to dive into FBI season 8 episode 21 on CBS next week, what more can be said about the story overall?

If there is one place to start, it is to say that there are only two more stories left in this season. By virtue of that you better believe that they will both be intense! This is a show that takes on a procedural format for the most part and with that in mind, we don’t want to sit here and say that the remaining episodes are going to be linked in some substantial way.

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To get a few more details on what we do know is coming, be sure to check out the full FBI season 8 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Long Shot” – Following the assassination of a major corporate executive, the team races to find leaders of a dormant terrorist organization that has reemerged. Meanwhile, OA is temporarily reassigned after refusing to follow orders but is paired up with a familiar face, on FBI, Monday, May 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, we are curious to see where OA gets reassigned but then beyond just that, what it means for his long-term future. Is this just a one-episode turnaround? We tend to think so, if for no other reason than that it would be rather bizarre to have him gone from the rest of the team for a particularly long span of time.

No matter what happens from here, we can at least rejoice in the fact that a season 9 is coming — that is one thing you don’t have to worry about.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 8 episode 21 when it airs?

Do you want to see it connected the finale? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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