Top Chef season 22 episode 13 spoilers: The dreaded risotto

As we look towards Top Chef season 22 episode 13 on Bravo next week, it certainly seems as though everything is about to change. After all, we’re heading to Italy!

One of the great traditions for this particular competition is how they really do make the latter stages of the competition all the more intense by throwing the contestants into a different environment. You can view it as a reset in some ways, since it marks a new energy and a chance for some people to discover new inspiration. We tend to think that we have watched enough of this show over the years to realize that those who were favorites in the former locale do not necessarily hold that standing moving forward.

So what sort of challenges lie ahead? Below, you can see the full Top Chef season 22 episode 13 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

For the chefs’ last quickfire challenge of the season, they’re tasked with creating a classic Milanese dish and a feared dish, risotto; the chefs compete in a three-part, head-to-head culinary battle while receiving some help from Olympic athletes.

The risotto challenge is honestly one of those that is going to immediately put a smile on our face, mostly due to the fact that it has gone so wrong for a number of chefs over the years. What are they going to do in order to make it right? We are also likely to see at least one more heartbreaking exit, as well — and this is the last part of the competition that you want to be eliminated. After all, you more than likely realize that if you do one thing differently, you would be able to find yourself in the next round. Dealing with some of that has to feel like an ordeal like no other.

