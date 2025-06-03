Doctor Who season 15 finale: See Jodie Whittaker react to return

We know that the top story exiting the Doctor Who season 15 finale was the departure of Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor; however, there is a happier story that is worth discussing in the return of Jodie Whittaker! Somehow, the cast and crew were able to keep this return under wraps until the show aired, and that made the end result here all the more delightful.

With all of this in mind now, why not hear more from Jodie as she made her grand return to the series?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video of Whittaker arriving back to the Doctor Who set, where she gets to see the new iteration of the Tardis and also spend some time with crew members she had not seen in years. She also claimed to feel like a “pig in poo” after suiting up in her old costume and still seeing that it fit.

Of course, Whittaker is far from the first actor to return to the sci-fi institution after her original exit; at the same time, it is always welcome. This is a way to constantly reward fans for their loyalty to the franchise, and we love how close former Doctors often are to their role. This is a hard job for them to play, given that it can be all-consuming and difficult when you are a part of it. However, at the same time, this is a job that they can often look back at fondly after the fact. This is one of reasons we imagine that Ncuti could come back to the show down the road, even if there is no way to know that with certainty.

