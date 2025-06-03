Doctor Who season 16: Will it be a complete reset?

For those who have not heard as of yet, Doctor Who season 16 is still waiting on an official green-light. Is there a good chance we get it, but at the same time, nothing is confirmed … and it may not be for quite some time.

Are we still confident that at some point, we are going to be seeing more of the show? Absolutely, but there are some caveats to throw in here. All signs suggest that Disney+ may move on and not bring the show back under their distribution deal, and that means that BBC One would have to shift things around. That could mean a smaller budget, and it is already clear that Ncuti Gatwa will not be returning.

So what else could change moving into season 16? It feels fair to expect, at least for the time being, that there could be some alterations when it comes to companions. Belinda’s story was largely tied together in the season 15 finale, whereas Ruby was only a part of a handful of episodes this time around.

Yet, showrunner Russell T. Davies has seemingly mapped out a good chunk of the next season already. What does that mean? Well, for starters, he is not planning to go anywhere. Also, there is at least a solid plan behind the scenes. Maybe the Billie Piper – regeneration twist is going to stick and she really is the next Doctor; or, this is just a setup for some other things that are coming. Either way, we do have faith that we are going to keep seeing some interesting and imaginative stuff the rest of the way.

