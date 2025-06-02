Doctor Who season 15 finale: Billie Piper reacts to return

If you are still reeling from all the different events of the Doctor Who season 15 on BBC One, it is easy to say we understand. After all, we not only said goodbye to a Doctor in Ncuti Gatwa, but we also had the rather dramatic return of Billie Piper.

With that being said, who exactly is Billie playing? That is a mystery in itself. The actress is known for the iconic role of Rose Tyler and yet, she seemingly was regenerated here from the Doctor themselves. Is Rose now melded with the Doctor? Is this really the Doctor at all? These are the questions that showrunner Russell T. Davies wants you wondering about, but the problem is that you are not going to be getting any answers in the near future. (The future of Doctor Who remains somewhat unclear, though we imagine it will be back in some form.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, Piper herself is going to be rather cryptic as to what the future holds for her but in a new post on her Instagram on Sunday, she shared an image alongside the familiar quote of “A rose is a rose is a rose.” Is this a clue, or just a fantastic caption? Time will tell but at the moment, we have to just be eager for the opportunity to explore this a little bit further.

For now, our general assumption is that once the future is figured out for Doctor Who — especially when it comes to international distribution — there will be a chance to see it return at some point around 2027. Hopefully, the long break does help to further along enthusiasm about the show again, especially after all the reports of lower ratings.

Related – See more of what Ncuti had to say about leaving Doctor Who

What do you think about Billie Piper leaving Doctor Who?

What role exactly do you think we are going to see the actress play? Share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







