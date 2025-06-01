Doctor Who season 15: Ncuti Gatwa on leaving show, memories

It has been close to 24 hours now since the Doctor Who season 15, and we are still stunned somewhat by the course of events. Ncuti Gatwa is leaving the show, but why now? Couldn’t he have stuck around longer? Most relatively-recent stars of the BBC One institution are around for more than two seasons, but you could also argue that these seasons are quite different due to the Disney+ arrangement. If the streaming service goes away as a partner, then you can argue that it makes a certain amount of sense for the show to start fresh.

In the end, there are likely going to be questions for a while about the way in which the show concluded, and for a number of good reasons. Was this really how Gatwa’s time was meant to end?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new behind-the-scenes featurette that shows Ncuti talking about how the two-season event was always in some way the plan here. We are inclined to believe him in a sense, but we also wonder if said plan could have been extended. The shame is that the actor never got to battle a Dalek, something that he claimed himself that he wanted to do.

Why did things play out this way? This is mere speculation, but it may have been hard for Gatwa to have his entire career in limbo while waiting to see what happens next. With the Billie Piper cliffhanger, the series does have a certain amount of flexibility since they didn’t necessarily confirm 100% that she is the next Doctor. They can find a way to play around with whatever twist they end up devising here.

