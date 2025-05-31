Doctor Who season 16: Is it canceled at BBC One, Disney+?

Following the big finale this weekend on BBC One / Disney+, is there going to be a Doctor Who season 16 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road?

If you have kept up with a lot of the press on the sci-fi hit over the past few months, then you most likely know that there is a lot of confusion and/or conflicting information out there on this very subject. For the time being, what we know is that there is a reasonably good chance that there could be more of the show but at the same time, it may not be in its current arrangement.

Per a lot of the rumors that are floating around out there, there is a legitimate chance that Disney moves on from being a co-producer of Doctor Who, as their deal was only to do a couple of seasons. However, this does not mean that the show would be canceled outright. Even with declining live numbers, the series remains a valuable institution for BBC One and it is hard to imagine it going away forever. It could come back with a smaller budget, and we tend to think the show would still be fine — after all, back when it first found a cult following, it barely had much of a budget at all!

For the time being, our general sentiment is that eventually a deal will be worked out on season 16 in Britain; as for an international partner, there still should be some suitors that are out there if Disney chooses to drop the show from their roster. Do not expect it back, however, until either the end of 2026 or, more than likely, early to mid-2027.

Do you think there is a good chance that a Doctor Who season 16 does still happen in some form?

