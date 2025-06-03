Doctor Odyssey season 2 renewal: A June 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of June, are we going to learn something more about Doctor Odyssey season 2 at ABC? Is it actually going to happen?

First and foremost, we suppose that it is worth kicking things off here by noting that as of right now, the future of the Ryan Murphy drama is very much up in the air. The ratings weren’t so strong that the network wanted to renew it right away; yet, they also have not canceled it. There is not a proper place on the fall schedule for it though in theory, a midseason 2026 slot still feels possible.

So are we going to learn something, one way or another, before we get to the end of this month? There is a case to be made for that, mostly because cast contracts for a lot of major network TV shows end up expiring at the end of June. This means that time may be of the essence to either renew the show or officially cancel it and allow everyone to move forward.

In a perfect world, we would love more Doctor Odyssey, even if we were talking about a ten-episode show that had a clear beginning, middle, and end. This is a series that on some level is fundamentally ridiculous. Yet, at the same time, we honestly do feel like that is a part of the fun. There are not a lot of other shows out there that make us feel like we are getting the same sort of escapism week in and week out, and there is also potential for us to get a lot of great guest stars as well. We’d love nothing more than to see what the creative team could cook up next.

