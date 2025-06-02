Grotesquerie season 2 renewal: A June 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to hear something more about Grotesquerie between now and the end of June?

At this particular point, we do understand if there are people out there who are feeling upset or confused in regards to where things stand with the hit FX series. On paper, it did feel like the show was a major success for the network, and it certainly left open a lot of questions to be answered. Why we have not heard about more, at least at present, remains a pretty big mystery. Sure, Ryan Murphy has been busy as of late with a number of other projects, but don’t you want to finish what you started? There is also a pretty specific window of time to bring this show back if you want to use Travis Kelce again, as he will be back preparing for the NFL season before too long.

If Kelce is going to be a part of a second season, you almost need to confirm something more before we get to the end of this month. Otherwise, you either move on without that character or just wait a long time to bring the show back. It remains to be seen if this series is going to come before or after another season of American Horror Story, another FX series that we have been waiting a while to get some more news about.

If there is a silver lining that is worth discussing further for the time being, it is the fact that seasons of this show do tend to have a rather quick turnaround. That is certainly something that makes it possible that season 2 for Grotesquerie could be greenlit soon, and the show could return before the end of the year.

What are you most excited to see moving into Grotesquerie season 2 when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

