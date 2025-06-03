All American season 8 premiere date hopes on The CW

Yesterday, it was officially confirmed that The CW is going to be bringing All American back for an eighth and final season. With that, we come to the next important question: When is it coming back on the air?

Well, the bad news that we have to share here first and foremost is quite simple: You are going to be waiting for a while to see the series back on the air. For now, the idea here is that come 2026, the cast and crew are going to be back with the remaining batch of episodes to tie up loose ends. Our feeling is that a late winter or early spring premiere makes the most sense, largely due to the fact that it would allow the show to wrap things up during the all-important May sweeps.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other great TV reactions and reviews!

So why isn’t All American going to be on the air this fall? Well, this is just the way that The CW is doing things, and remember for a moment here that this is a network that also decided to air season 7 in a similar winter / spring time period. They are not changing all that much about the way the show is airing at all.

We do recognize that a lot of people may be bummed that the series is ending and understandably so. However, there was never a guarantee that we would have a season 8, especially since The CW, under its Nexstar ownership, has opted to go in a really different direction with a lot of their programming. Most of the stateside studio productions have gone by the wayside, and are being replaced with co-productions from Canada or some other parts of the world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on All American season 4, including a premiere date

When do you most want to see moving into All American season 8?

When do you think is the right proper time for it to air? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







