All American renewed for season 8, will be final season

When it comes to All American and The CW today, let’s just say that things are a little bit bittersweet on the renewal front.

The good news here is quite simple — according to a new report from Deadline, we are going to be seeing the football drama come back for a 13-episode season. However, it is going to be the final one. It has felt like the writing was on the wall here, mostly because this network has moved more to co-productions with international studios than content that comes exclusive from America. Shows were more expensive in the old model and ever since the Nexstar change, The CW has looked to be more cost-effective. It is sad that we are at the end here, but grateful there is a chance to say goodbye.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more great TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement, here is what Nkechi Okoro Carroll had to say on the subject:

“How do I condense into just a few words what would be the longest love letter to this show, the fans, the cast, crew, staff, and producers? … My heart is so filled with love and gratitude for everyone who helped bring All American to life and kept it going for its historic run. It is so hard to say goodbye to the thing that you love, but we are so excited we get to do it in the way we envisioned with this final season. Thank you to Brad Schwartz, Channing Dungey, Brett Paul, and Greg Berlanti for supporting our vision. Thank you to the many executives at Warner Bros Discovery, CW and Berlanti Productions who have been a supportive part of the All American huddle since day one. Thank you to our OG and new generation cast members, our writers, crew and full staff for raising the bar every episode. Thank you to Spencer Paysinger, whose life inspired this epic journey. And thank you to everyone who not only watched the show, but took Spencer James’s mantra of ‘Dream Big. Stay Real’ to heart and were inspired to chase their seemingly impossible dreams. We see you. We salute you. Here’s to leaving it all on the field one last time.”

Our hope is of course that the final season will bring back a number of original cast members — we know that the show has a chance to continue its reboot-of-sorts, but it’d feel great to bring things back to the beginning as well.

What do you think about All American being renewed for a season 8 at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







