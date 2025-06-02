Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, June 2, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We do tend to think that there is a chance for a lot of great drama across the franchise moving forward. With that, are we about to see it?

Well, before we get too far here, it only feels right to get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. Also, there will not be one for quite some time — with the same going for the NCIS: Origins prequel. Both these shows are done for the season and now, we are moving into a break that is going to last most likely until either late September or early October. Fingers crossed, there will be a chance that a premiere date is announced later this summer so that we have something specific to look forward to here.

So when are you actually going to get some more updates from the cast and crew on set? Our general feeling is that production will most likely start in July, around the same time that other seasons have kicked off before. There is no real reason to think there will be a change-up there!

In the upcoming season 23 premiere, it is our expectation that revenge is going to be on the mind of one Alden Parker and for good reason, following the death of his father at the hands of Carla Marino. He could be working to get justice for that, while at the same time also working to better understand further the truth when it comes to his mother. Jimmy Palmer has seemingly uncovered something here, but what in the world is it?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

