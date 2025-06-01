Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Is James Doakes appearing?

We know that Dexter: Resurrection is poised to bring a lot of new faces when it premieres on Showtime next month. However, at the same time you are going to get plenty of nostalgia, as well.

You may have seen some of the reports in the past that both John Lithgow (Trinity) and Jimmy Smits (Miguel Prado) would be making some sort of cameo appearance on the new show. Now, it appears as though we can add in here Erik King as the iconic James Doakes!

During the show’s official panel at CCXP in Mexico, it was indicated that Doakes (who was killed at the end of the second season of Dexter proper) is going to be appearing in some sort of early hallucination — similar to how we see both Trinity and Prado. We do not think that any of these characters are going to be around all the time on Dexter: Resurrection, but that is hardly the point. We tend to think that the goal instead is to just remind viewers of the glory years of the franchise … which certainly is around the same time that showrunner Clyde Phillips was around and working on the property.

In addition to getting to see Doakes on this particular show, we are still hoping for a time in which he will turn up over on the aforementioned Original Sin. As tempting as it is to see him turn up sooner rather than later, this is where we come in with a reminder that it has to work with the timeline — and that this guy was a part of the Desert Storm, based on what we heard in the original show’s timeline.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

