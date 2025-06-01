Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere: Prepare with new video

We know that you have been waiting a long time to see Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere over at Netflix, but we have good news. In just a matter of days, it will be back!

Of course, there is still one reason why you could be feeling a little conflicted heading into the big return: So much time has passed, and you may not remember everything that happened. Also, you may not have a chance to sit back and re-watch everything that happened.

Luckily, we are pleased to say that the folks at Netflix are at least doing something at this point to set the stage further for what is next. If you head over to the link here, you can see what we would describe as a full Ginny & Georgia season 2 recap. Within a few minutes, you can see what happened to the title characters culminating with the latter’s wedding and/or arrest. (In other news, one of the crazier cliffhangers that we’ve ever seen.)

Now if you do want to see more all about the upcoming story, the synopsis below does a good job of also setting that up:

Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding – ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?

This season is going to be chaotic — that much we can say with some confidence. At the same time, though, we anticipate that there will be meaningful moments galore. This show is about family in a way, and we are eager to see the ways in which that is expressed.

