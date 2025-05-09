Ginny & Georgia season 3 trailer: After Georgia’s arrest…

Come June 5, you are going to have a chance to see Ginny & Georgia season 3 arrive over at Netflix. With that, what can we say now?

Well, the good news here is that after making us wait for a pretty substantial amount of time, the fine folks at the streaming service are starting to set the stage for what is to come. Of course, the end of the second season suggested that Georgia’s life was going to change forever — that’s pretty inevitable once you get arrested, no? We tend to think the craziness is just starting at this point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional TV reactions and reviews!

Before we go any further, let’s just start things off by sharing the season 3 synopsis:

Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding – ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can see the newly-released trailer for what is to come, which of course is largely about Georgia’s current state of mind. She is facing a murder trial, while at the same time Ginny is having to deal with the consequences of everything that happened at school and in her relationships. This entire season could be in a way about a fight and an underdog story — but where are things going to wrap up? We know that there is a season 4 on the other side, so don’t expect closure.

Related – Go ahead and get some other discussion on Ginny & Georgia season 3 right now

What are you the most excited to see moving into Ginny & Georgia season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







