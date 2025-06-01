Destination X episode 2 sneak peek: After Josh’s statement…

We know that there are some things to be surprised about entering Destination X episode 2 when it arrives on NBC this week. First and foremost, Josh is gone!

If you were to tell us that the Big Brother 19 winner / The Challenge alum was going to be the first person booted from the Jeffrey Dean Morgan show, we wouldn’t have believed you. Yet, here we are, and we do tend to think that this is the sort of thing that sets the table for other revelations down the road. Just remember what he said about Rick on his way out the road!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

In a new Destination X preview over at the link here, Rick claims in a confessional that he was not trying to mislead Josh or anyone despite Josh’s claims to the contrary. That also leads to another big question as to whether anyone will believe him now. That’s a problem. Rick realizes that in the aftermath of this blow-up, he may need an alliance … but the problem here is that not a lot of people seem altogether eager to work with him. That may be a little bit of a problem, all things considered, as there are going to be a lot of people other there wondering about his intentions.

Does this mean that Rick is the next person out? Not exactly. While we are still working to better understand how this show works, it feels like alliances can help but are not necessary. The most important thing that you can do here is just have a keen knowledge of countries and culture — and follow some of the clues that the production will give you along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more information now on Destination X episode 2 and what is ahead

What are you the most eager to see moving into Destination X episode 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







