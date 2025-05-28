Destination X episode 2 preview: Trust issues abound

Following what we felt was a pretty strong premiere on NBC, are you ready for what is next on Destination X episode 2?

First and foremost, here is where we remind you that there was a trailer for the rest of the season that aired after episode 1, and it hinted at a number of new locations. Also, there are more cast members coming, including former Bachelor and The Traitors star Peter Weber. Given that he is a pilot, you could argue that he would have an inherent advantage here — isn’t there a chance that he will have been to a lot of places already? It certainly feels that way, but it is really hard to say how someone is going to react to the sort of confusion that comes with being dropped off in random places and forced to figure it out.

Below, you can see the full Destination X episode 2 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

06/03/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The adventure continues to the top of Europe, where clues and views abound. Players begin to realize the value of misdirection. As bonds start to form, so do cracks in trust. One player’s deception leads to another’s demise. TV-PG L

One thing that we are very much pleased with already is that the trust seal on this show has already been broken in some ways thanks to Josh — it may stink that he is gone from the show. However, at the same time, we want everyone else to be playing hard! This is a show that is going to be more fun when it is messy and chaos.

In the end, though, we just want to see Destination X continue to embrace its geography roots and create a good guessing game. The first episode set the stage and now, we just have to see it deliver from here on out.

