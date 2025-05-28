Destination X premiere: A Josh Martinez shocker

We’ve now had a chance to see the full premiere of Destination X on NBC, and does anyone else feel this show has huge potential?

We will kick things off here by simply noting that launching a brand-new reality TV franchise is incredibly hard to do, given that people are always drawn in by nostalgia or the familiar. There are at least three things this show did that were rather smart from the get-go here — having a format that feels like a blown up version of GeoGuesser, getting a great host in Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and then also casting a few reality TV contestants. Not all of them have joined the show yet officially, but Josh Martinez of Big Brother and The Challenge was there … and ironically, he’s already gone.

If you were coming into Destination X with some conspiracy that they were going to keep the bigger names around for a while, this clearly proves that false. The whole idea of this show is that you spend some time in a place, complete some challenges, and then have to guess where you are on a map. We imagine that the show has put some guardrails in place here, including that you can’t just straight-up ask some locals. They are already brought around to locations where they can’t see or get any clues far in advance.

Losing Josh from an entertainment perspective is sad, but kudos to him for throwing one other contestant under the bus on the way out. As it turns out, they crew was in Rome … but he felt he was led to believe they were close to Milan instead. He wasn’t the only person who guessed that city, but he was the furthest off overall.

Do we need more time to get to know these contestants?

Absolutely, and this show could have used more than an hour to set up the premise and the people. However, we did find what the show gave us to be entertaining — both familiar and somewhat new. We also just hope the guessing game gets more difficult from here on out.

