Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Could Krysten Ritter, others stay put?

We already know entering Dexter: Resurrection that there is going to be a wide range of villains at the center of it. In the early going of production, we heard that Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage were going to be major parts of the show. From there, the likes of Eric Stonestreet, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, and David Dastmalchian, who all seem to be playing baddies in their own right.

So are all of these characters just going to be around for a single season and that’s it? We recognize that it may be easy to think that; however, the truth is a bit more complicated.

In a new interview with USA Today, showrunner Clyde Phillips noted that there is some sort of long-term plan to keep you guessing about these characters, and a few of them may actually be important for other seasons down the line:

“One of these characters will end up being what we call ‘The Big Baddie,’ and they will be taken care of this season … [The others could return later], however many years we’re going to be on. And really, that’s up to Michael.”

For now, Michael C. Hall does seem fine continuing to play Dexter Morgan for however long he wants and in the end, we understand that. After all, this is as rich of a part as you are going to find out there and while we’re going to miss some other original cast members, we do still think there is a chance that a few of them do turn up in some shape or form moving forward.

No matter who the Big Bad is for Dexter: Resurrection season 1, we should get all sorts of good stuff when series returns on July 11.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

