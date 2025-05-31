Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 5: ‘The Brutal Man’

As you get prepared to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 5 on Paramount+ later this week, why not learn more?

For those who are unaware, the first thing that we should say here is that “The Brutal Man” has potential to be one of the most psychological stories we’ve seen so far — and that matters a lot for what is a pretty psychological show. They love to throw twists at us and make us wonder what more could be coming, and this is a story that could be integral for one Elias Voit in particular.

After all, for the better part of this season already there have been a number of questions regarding his mental state. Is he really a better version of himself? Even if he is, is there still a chance that some of the darkness could return? We absolutely understand the concept in theory of the BAU wanting to use him perhaps as a resource, but it is a dangerous thing. The more that you have him both remember and reconcile a part of his past, the more risky it could inevitably become.

If you do want to get some other information now, we suggest that you check out the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 5 synopsis below:

JJ works with Dr. Ochoa to help Voit “process” the truth about his past.

Obviously, Paramount+ is not giving a whole lot away and while it is great that JJ wants to take a proactive role in all of this, another question does come along with that: Is it wise? There is an inherent amount of risk when it comes to AJ Cook’s character being involved in anything of this sort, especially when you think about where she is in her grief. She may be using work as a distraction, and there is a level of danger that comes with that.

