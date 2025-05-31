Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18: An early finale tease!

We are well-aware the fact that you will be waiting for a while to see the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 finale arrive. Yet, it is never too early to start teasing it, right?

Well, this is where we say that based primarily on some of the information we currently have, the stage is set for what could be a great finale that offers up twists, turns, and a number of other surprises. Is there a chance that the Elias Voit storyline gets wrapped up, or the show finds a way to continue it? For now, almost everything is on the table.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

If you are eager to at least get a better sense of what is coming, just check out a tease that Kirsten Vangsness sent in the direction of TV Insider:

“It’s very finale-ish, but also very satisfying. I’ve got to say that it was satisfying … It’s like, ‘Oh, that makes sense and that makes sense,’ and you’re really putting a lot together. I like that it leads up, so you really feel like you’ve gotten all your puzzle pieces and then get to snap ’em all together in that last episode.”

Given that a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 is already in production, there is something to be said for knowing that there is nothing to worry about at present regarding the future. We know that there are still some great things ahead, and it is really just a matter of seeing if the show wants to start fresh or find aw ay to continue forward what we are currently seeing. So far, season 18 has been understandably focused on both JJ and also Voit, but there is a chance that all of this could change as we get further and further into it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Criminal Minds: Evolution episode

What do you most want to see through the rest of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18?

Do you have any interesting finale teases? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







