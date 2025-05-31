Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 31, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? There is undoubtedly plenty of real-life content that the show could riff on. Unfortunately, it really just comes down to whether or not the cast and crew will have the opportunity to do just that.

For now, this is where we do have to come in here with a dose of the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but it will be some time before that changes.

Here is what we can say when it comes to the future of the franchise now — of course there is going to be another chapter of SNL and honestly, this is one of those shows that could more or less go for however long everyone wants it to. That is not something to be worried about. Instead, just worry about whether or not there are going to be any substantial exits among the cast. There was no real notice that departures were coming at the end of season 50 but at the same time, it very well could still happen — even with some people who have been there a while.

For the time being, it is our general feeling that we are going to be getting a season 51 premiere date revealed in late summer and at that point, the first host could also be announced. The same goes for whether or not there will be any new cast members.

Is there a frontrunner for first host?

Honestly, it is probably too hard to say since a successful summer movie could change just about everything; yet, we tend to think that Michael B. Jordan has to be a pretty strong contender at this point.

