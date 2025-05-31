Landman season 3: Does Billy Bob Thornton want more?

Even though Landman season 2 is most likely not airing until late this year (at the earliest), is there a chance season 3 news will come soon?

On paper, we should come out here and say that an early renewal is overly ambitious — and honestly, it probably is. There is no real reason to think that Paramount+ is going to be changing how they do things with the Taylor Sheridan universe, and that often means announcing a renewal shortly before the next season premieres. That will probably be the case here, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said that, we can at least note that star Billy Bob Thornton would like for there to be a season 3. Speaking to Gold Derby, he indicated that he does not necessarily see an end in sight for this show:

“[This] is a show I’d like to work on for a while. I told Taylor, I said as long as you want me around, I’m here for this. I really love the show. I love doing it, I love playing this character, and I love the people I work with. Not only the cast, but the crew also is just stellar.

“I’ll be there as long as they want me, and as long as I’m able … I mean, you know, when I was 35, I didn’t have to say that to someone who was interviewing me. But now the truth is at some point, I’m hoping it’s years from now, but there will be a time where I might have to do like a Peter Boyle on Everybody Loves Raymond, and just go sit in a chair and eat cake.”

For Paramount+, we imagine that the only struggle is trying to make sure season 2 is as popular as season 1. One thing that probably will help is something they are already emphasizing: A relatively short break between seasons.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Landman, including current season 2 premiere date hopes

Are you hoping to get more news soon when it comes to Landman season 2, let alone season 3?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







