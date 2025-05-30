Interview with the Vampire season 3 filming starting very soon

It remains true that we are going to be waiting until 2026 in order to see Interview with the Vampire season 3 arrive on AMC. However, it definitely does feel as though some great news is on the horizon!

This week, the folks behind the scenes at the Anne Rice franchise confirmed that you are going to see the next chapter of the show start production next month in Toronto. This is the third straight season in which there is a different filming location but at the same time, it makes sense given that a lot of these characters are on the move. For season 2, for example, it made sense to shoot in Europe.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

For those who are not aware as to what the story of season 3 is going to be about, a lot of it is focused on Lestat, who is going to be branching out and going on some sort of epic rock-star tour. Hopefully he has dealt more with some of the trauma of his past, but some familiar faces could still turn up. Rest assured that you are going to see Jacob Anderson in his role of Louis; meanwhile, we imagine that a handful of other notable names will be back. Rockstar Lestat could be liberating but above all else, we are really just hoping that it will be fun. Is it too much to ask for?

Fingers crossed that close to the end of the year, we will get more of a defined Interview with the Vampire premiere date. We don’t think that is too much to ask, no? In the meantime, we have The Talamasca coming this coming fall.

Related – Get some more news on Interview with the Vampire now, including other premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







