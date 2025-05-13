Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: May update

Now that we are in the month of May, is there more that we can say about an Interview with the Vampire season 3?

Obviously, there is a good bit of stuff that we can say here regarding the future of the Anne Rice adaptation, but let’s begin by noting the following here: There is going to be another chapter coming! Filming will be taking place in the coming months in a brand-new place in Toronto. Meanwhile, you are also going to see Sam Reid play a bigger role than ever as Lestat. A lot has changed for him over the years but in the present day, he is about to go on a rock-music tour like no other. Suffice it to say, we are more than a little bit eager to learn about what the future will hold.

Now, the bad news that we have to say on the subject of the show is quite simple: There will be no premiere-date announcement this month. Not only that, but there will likely not be one for the next several months, either. AMC has already confirmed that you are going to be seeing the vampire drama back at some point moving into 2026, and that means that the earliest we can expect to see some sort of announcement is late this year … but even that may be premature.

After all, just go ahead and remember for a moment here that the network has the Talamasca spin-off a little bit later this year. By virtue of that, there is little reason at all for the folks at AMC to rush along an announcement. Our hope, of course, is that the series is airing this summer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

